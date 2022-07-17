Rangers third. Meibrys Viloria grounds out to second base, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Josh Smith strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Corey Seager singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to deep left field to Jesse Winker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners fourth. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Eugenio Suarez hit by pitch. J.P. Crawford lines out to first base to Nathaniel Lowe. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base, Nathaniel Lowe to Glenn Otto.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Rangers 1.
Mariners fifth. Sam Haggerty grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Julio Rodriguez lines out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Ty France homers to center field. Jesse Winker flies out to right field to Adolis Garcia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Rangers 1.
Mariners seventh. Cal Raleigh flies out to deep left center field to Kole Calhoun. Adam Frazier singles to shallow center field. Sam Haggerty singles to shallow center field. Adam Frazier to second. Julio Rodriguez doubles to deep center field. Sam Haggerty scores. Adam Frazier scores. Ty France singles to center field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Jesse Winker strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ty France out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, Rangers 1.
Rangers seventh. Meibrys Viloria singles to center field. Josh Smith flies out to deep center field to Julio Rodriguez. Marcus Semien walks. Meibrys Viloria to second. Corey Seager singles to center field. Marcus Semien to third. Meibrys Viloria scores. Nathaniel Lowe pops out to shortstop to J.P. Crawford. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, Rangers 2.
