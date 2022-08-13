Mariners third. J.P. Crawford walks. Julio Rodriguez singles to center field. J.P. Crawford to third. Ty France grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Julio Rodriguez to second. J.P. Crawford scores. Mitch Haniger flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Julio Rodriguez to third. Jesse Winker grounds out to second base, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers third. Josh Smith strikes out on a foul tip. Ezequiel Duran singles to center field. Brad Miller singles to right field. Ezequiel Duran to third. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Brad Miller to second. Ezequiel Duran scores. Corey Seager strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Rangers 1.
Mariners fourth. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Carlos Santana doubles to deep left field. Adam Frazier walks. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford walks. Adam Frazier to second. Carlos Santana to third. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. J.P. Crawford to second. Adam Frazier scores. Carlos Santana scores. Ty France pops out to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Rangers 1.
Rangers sixth. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow right field to Ty France. Corey Seager walks. Adolis Garcia singles to right field. Corey Seager to second. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to deep left field to Jesse Winker. Jonah Heim singles to center field. Adolis Garcia to third. Corey Seager scores. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Rangers 2.
Mariners eighth. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier doubles to deep right field. Cal Raleigh doubles to deep right field. Adam Frazier to third. J.P. Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Josh Smith. Adam Frazier scores. Julio Rodriguez walks. Ty France strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 2.
Mariners ninth. Mitch Haniger singles to center field. Jesse Winker singles to right field. Mitch Haniger to second. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep right center field. Dylan Moore scores. Mitch Haniger scores. Fielding error by Corey Seager. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Eugenio Suarez to third. Adam Frazier grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Duran to Nathaniel Lowe. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Rangers 2.
