Blue jays second. Alejandro Kirk doubles to deep left field. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Alejandro Kirk scores. Matt Chapman called out on strikes. Danny Jansen singles to deep left field. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow infield. Danny Jansen out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Mariners 0.
Blue jays third. Santiago Espinal doubles. George Springer strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to center field. Santiago Espinal scores. Alejandro Kirk pops out to shallow infield to J.P. Crawford.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Mariners 0.
Blue jays fourth. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Matt Chapman pops out to shallow right field to Ty France. Danny Jansen strikes out swinging. Whit Merrifield grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Mariners 0.
Mariners fifth. Adam Frazier singles to left field. Carlos Santana doubles to deep center field. Adam Frazier to third. Jarred Kelenic out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Whit Merrifield. Adam Frazier scores. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Kevin Gausman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Mariners 1.
Blue jays fifth. Santiago Espinal singles to center field. George Springer strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette doubles to right field. Santiago Espinal to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is intentionally walked. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette to third. Santiago Espinal scores. Alejandro Kirk walks. Teoscar Hernandez hit by pitch. Alejandro Kirk to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette scores. Matt Chapman out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Danny Jansen doubles to right field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Alejandro Kirk scores. Whit Merrifield hit by pitch. Santiago Espinal grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 8, Mariners 1.
Mariners sixth. Ty France singles to center field. Eugenio Suarez singles to right field. Ty France to second. Cal Raleigh singles to shallow left field. Eugenio Suarez to second. Ty France to third. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier pops out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Cal Raleigh to second. Eugenio Suarez to third. Ty France scores. Carlos Santana homers to center field. Cal Raleigh scores. Eugenio Suarez scores. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Jarred Kelenic. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 8, Mariners 5.
Blue jays seventh. Alejandro Kirk singles to center field. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alejandro Kirk out at second. Matt Chapman singles to shallow infield. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Danny Jansen singles to left center field. Matt Chapman to second. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Raimel Tapia lines out to left field to Dylan Moore. Santiago Espinal pops out to first base to Ty France.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 9, Mariners 5.
Mariners eighth. Eugenio Suarez doubles. Cal Raleigh singles to center field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Mitch Haniger singles to center field. Cal Raleigh to second. Adam Frazier singles to left field. Mitch Haniger to second. Cal Raleigh to third. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford doubles to center field. Adam Frazier scores. Mitch Haniger scores. Cal Raleigh scores. Julio Rodriguez is intentionally walked. Ty France strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 9, Blue jays 9.
Mariners ninth. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Cal Raleigh doubles to deep right center field. Mitch Haniger flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Adam Frazier doubles to deep right field. Cal Raleigh scores. Carlos Santana is intentionally walked. Dylan Moore walks. Taylor Trammell to second. Adam Frazier to third. J.P. Crawford grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 10, Blue jays 9.
