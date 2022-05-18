Mariners first. Adam Frazier singles to right center field. Ty France singles to right field. Adam Frazier to second. J.P. Crawford singles to right field. Ty France to second. Adam Frazier to third. Jesse Winker out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Adam Frazier scores. Eugenio Suarez singles to left field. J.P. Crawford to second. Ty France to third. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shallow infield. Eugenio Suarez out at second.
1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays third. Matt Chapman singles to center field. Santiago Espinal singles to left center field. Matt Chapman to second. Danny Jansen pops out to Cal Raleigh. George Springer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Santiago Espinal out at second. Matt Chapman to third. Bo Bichette walks. George Springer to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Bo Bichette to second. George Springer to third. Matt Chapman scores. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 1, Blue jays 1.
Mariners fifth. Cal Raleigh homers to center field. Adam Frazier lines out to right center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Ty France singles to shallow right field. J.P. Crawford reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ty France out at second. Jesse Winker pops out to shortstop to Bo Bichette.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Blue jays 1.
Mariners seventh. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier singles to left field. Ty France homers to center field. Adam Frazier scores. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Borucki to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Blue jays 1.
Mariners ninth. Abraham Toro homers to right field. Mike Ford walks. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore steals second. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Dylan Moore to third. Ty France grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, Blue jays 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.