Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez hit by pitch. Ty France grounds out to shallow infield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Alek Manoah. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep right field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Mitch Haniger grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Carlos Santana called out on strikes.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Blue jays 0.
Mariners fifth. J.P. Crawford lines out to center field to George Springer. Julio Rodriguez hit by pitch. Ty France singles to right field. Julio Rodriguez to third. Eugenio Suarez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ty France out at second. Julio Rodriguez scores. Cal Raleigh pops out to shallow infield to Matt Chapman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Blue jays 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.