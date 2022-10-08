BATTING SUMMARY
Seattle
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|74
|14
|20
|7
|0
|2
|13
|6
|20
|.270
|Raleigh c
|2
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.500
|Suárez 3b
|2
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|.444
|Frazier 2b
|2
|9
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|Santana dh
|2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|.250
|Haniger rf
|2
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|France 1b
|2
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Crawford ss
|2
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|.143
|Trammell dh-pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Moore lf-ph
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Kelenic lf
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
Toronto
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|70
|9
|19
|5
|0
|2
|8
|4
|15
|.271
|Espinal 2b
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Chapman 3b
|2
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.429
|Kirk dh-c
|2
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|Jansen dh-c
|2
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|.375
|Springer cf
|2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Hernández rf
|2
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.250
|Bichette ss
|2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Merrifield 2b-lf
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.125
|Tapia lf
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
Seattle
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Brash
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|L.Castillo
|1
|0
|7
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kirby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Murfee
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Muñoz
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Festa
|1
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|Ray
|1
|0
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12.00
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54.00
Toronto
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Inf
|Cimber
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|García
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pop
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Richards
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mayza
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5.40
|Gausman
|1
|0
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.35
|Manoah
|1
|0
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.35
|Romano
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10.80
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Toronto
|021
|140
|100
|—
|9
|Seattle
|300
|024
|041
|—
|14
E_Espinal. LOB_Toronto 26, Seattle 38. 2B_Espinal, Chapman, Kirk, Jansen, Bichette, Raleigh, Suárez 2, Frazier, Santana, Haniger, Crawford. HR_Hernández 2, Raleigh, Santana. RBIs_Chapman, Jansen 2, Hernández 4, Guerrero Jr., Raleigh 3, Suárez 2, Frazier, Santana 3, Crawford 3, Kelenic. SB_Hernández, Bichette. SF_Chapman, Kelenic. S_Kirby.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Roberto Ortiz; Left, Andy Fletcher. (Game 2) Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Andy Fletcher; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Roberto Ortiz.
T_Game 1 at Toronto, 3:01.
T_Game 2 at Toronto, 4:13.
A_Game 1 at Toronto, 47402.
A_Game 2 at Toronto, 47156.
