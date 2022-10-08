BATTING SUMMARY

Seattle

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals274142070213620.270
Raleigh c2844101313.500
Suárez 3b2934200203.444
Frazier 2b2924100100.444
Santana dh2812101314.250
Haniger rf2912100002.222
France 1b21012000001.200
Rodríguez cf2721000012.143
Crawford ss2701100321.143
Trammell dh-pr1000000000---
Moore lf-ph1200000012.000
Kelenic lf2500000102.000

Toronto

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals2709195028415.271
Espinal 2b1422100000.500
Chapman 3b2703100112.429
Kirk dh-c2823100011.375
Jansen dh-c2803100204.375
Springer cf2702000003.286
Hernández rf2832002401.250
Bichette ss2812100011.250
Merrifield 2b-lf2501000000.200
Guerrero Jr. 1b2811000111.125
Tapia lf2600000001.000
Bradley Jr. cf1100000001.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

Seattle

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Brash10100001000000.00
L.Castillo1071-360005101000.00
D.Castillo1001-300000100000.00
Kirby10100011000010.00
Murfee1002-320000000000.00
Muñoz2022-310013011000.00
Festa1011-311100000006.75
Ray103644040000012.00
Sewald1002-3344211000054.00

Toronto

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Bass1003330000000Inf
Cimber20100020000000.00
García20110001000000.00
Pop1001-320001000000.00
Richards10100011000000.00
Mayza2012-311102010005.40
Gausman1052-354417000006.35
Manoah1052-344414200106.35
Romano1012-3422140001010.80

SCORE BY INNINGS

Toronto0211401009
Seattle30002404114

E_Espinal. LOB_Toronto 26, Seattle 38. 2B_Espinal, Chapman, Kirk, Jansen, Bichette, Raleigh, Suárez 2, Frazier, Santana, Haniger, Crawford. HR_Hernández 2, Raleigh, Santana. RBIs_Chapman, Jansen 2, Hernández 4, Guerrero Jr., Raleigh 3, Suárez 2, Frazier, Santana 3, Crawford 3, Kelenic. SB_Hernández, Bichette. SF_Chapman, Kelenic. S_Kirby.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Roberto Ortiz; Left, Andy Fletcher. (Game 2) Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Andy Fletcher; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Roberto Ortiz.

T_Game 1 at Toronto, 3:01.

T_Game 2 at Toronto, 4:13.

A_Game 1 at Toronto, 47402.

A_Game 2 at Toronto, 47156.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

