Senegal112
Ecuador011

First Half_1, Senegal, Sarr, (penalty kick), 44th minute.

Second Half_2, Ecuador, Caicedo, (Torres), 67th; 3, Senegal, Koulibaly, 70th.

Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng; Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez.

Yellow Cards_Gueye, Senegal, 66th.

Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.

