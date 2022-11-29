|Senegal
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Ecuador
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Senegal, Sarr, (penalty kick), 44th minute.
Second Half_2, Ecuador, Caicedo, (Torres), 67th; 3, Senegal, Koulibaly, 70th.
Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng; Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez.
Yellow Cards_Gueye, Senegal, 66th.
Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.
