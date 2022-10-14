BATTING SUMMARY

Cleveland

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals2725154025617.208
Ramírez 3b2813200012.375
Kwan lf2913001100.333
Rosario ss2812001100.250
Giménez 2b2802100113.250
J.Naylor 1b2912100101.222
O.Gonzalez rf2912000102.222
Straw cf2701000011.143
Miller dh-ph2400000013.000
Maile c1100000000.000
Hedges c2400000022.000
Brennan dh-ph2400000003.000
Benson ph1100000000.000

New York

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals26161100361022.180
Donaldson 3b2402000040.500
Kiner-Falefa ss2713000010.429
Rizzo 1b2712001222.286
Torres 2b2812000001.250
Stanton dh2511001222.200
Bader cf2711001102.143
Trevino c2400000102.000
Locastro dh-pr1100000000.000
Judge rf2810000017.000
Higashioka c1100000000.000
Carpenter ph1100000001.000
Cabrera lf2800000005.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

Cleveland

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Clase1021-310012001000.00
De Los Santos10110000000000.00
Karinchak2012-300033000000.00
Stephan2021-300005000000.00
Bieber1052-352237010003.18
Quantrill10544335000105.40

New York

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Holmes2011-300011100000.00
Loáisiga2021-320000000000.00
Peralta2021-300003000000.00
Schmidt10100000000000.00
Taillon1003220000010Inf
Trivino1002-300012000000.00
Cole1061-341118101001.42
Cortes10562233000003.60

SCORE BY INNINGS

New York2010120006
Cleveland0011100005

E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 22, Cleveland 37. 2B_Ramírez 2, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Rizzo, Stanton, Bader, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Rizzo 2, Stanton 2, Bader, Trevino, Kwan, Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor, O.Gonzalez. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Locastro, Judge, Rosario, Giménez. SF_Trevino.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 2) Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Will Little; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Mark Ripperger.

T_Game 1 at New York, 2:56.

T_Game 2 at New York, 4:10.

A_Game 1 at New York, 47807.

A_Game 2 at New York, 47535.

