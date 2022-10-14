BATTING SUMMARY
Cleveland
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|72
|5
|15
|4
|0
|2
|5
|6
|17
|.208
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|8
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.375
|Kwan lf
|2
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Rosario ss
|2
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Giménez 2b
|2
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|J.Naylor 1b
|2
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|O.Gonzalez rf
|2
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Straw cf
|2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Miller dh-ph
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Maile c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Brennan dh-ph
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Benson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
New York
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|61
|6
|11
|0
|0
|3
|6
|10
|22
|.180
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.500
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.286
|Torres 2b
|2
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stanton dh
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.200
|Bader cf
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Trevino c
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Locastro dh-pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Judge rf
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|.000
|Higashioka c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carpenter ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cabrera lf
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
Cleveland
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Clase
|1
|0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Karinchak
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stephan
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bieber
|1
|0
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.18
|Quantrill
|1
|0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.40
New York
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Holmes
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loáisiga
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Peralta
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Schmidt
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Taillon
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Inf
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cole
|1
|0
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.42
|Cortes
|1
|0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.60
SCORE BY INNINGS
|New York
|201
|012
|000
|—
|6
|Cleveland
|001
|110
|000
|—
|5
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 22, Cleveland 37. 2B_Ramírez 2, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Rizzo, Stanton, Bader, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Rizzo 2, Stanton 2, Bader, Trevino, Kwan, Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor, O.Gonzalez. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Locastro, Judge, Rosario, Giménez. SF_Trevino.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 2) Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Will Little; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Mark Ripperger.
T_Game 1 at New York, 2:56.
T_Game 2 at New York, 4:10.
A_Game 1 at New York, 47807.
A_Game 2 at New York, 47535.
