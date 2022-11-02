BATTING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals41281522506141447.172
Marsh cf41033101112.300
Schwarber lf41333001244.231
Harper dh41423001225.214
Bohm 3b41423201325.214
Realmuto c41613101318.188
Hoskins 1b41623001115.188
Castellanos rf41623100108.188
Segura 2b41401000103.071
Vierling cf-rf2200000000.000
Stott ss-ph41000000035.000
Sosa 3b-ss3200000002.000
Maton ph1100000000.000

Houston

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals41371532703141136.234
McCormick cf-lf41214000037.333
Hensley dh1301000002.333
Gurriel 1b41615000110.313
Peña ss41735200115.294
Tucker rf41424102522.286
Altuve 2b41825100001.278
Vázquez c-ph2401000003.250
Maldonado c3902000103.222
Bregman 3b41633201422.188
Alvarez dh-lf41532100225.133
Mancini dh-ph2500000002.000
Díaz lf-ph3800000004.000
Dubón cf2000000000---

PITCHING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Bellatti30300003000000.00
Brogdon20220002000000.00
Domínguez1012-310003001000.00
Eflin2021-310013000000.00
Gibson10110001000000.00
Hand20210001000000.00
Nelson10100020000000.00
Robertson20210023010010.00
Suárez2052-340015001000.00
Wheeler10565433000107.20
Nola2081-3138829100108.64
Alvarado20222203100009.00

Houston

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Abreu2022-310026000000.00
Javier10600029001000.00
Montero3032-310013000000.00
Neris1001-300001000000.00
Pressly30311013000000.00
Stanek20100012000000.00
Urquidy10310014010000.00
Valdez1061-341139001001.42
Verlander10565525000009.00
Garcia1002-3211000001013.50
McCullers Jr.1041-3677150001014.54

SCORE BY INNINGS

Houston32307000015
Philadelphia22035010115

E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa. LOB_Houston 49, Philadelphia 48. 2B_Peña 2, Tucker, Altuve, Bregman 2, Alvarez, Marsh, Bohm 2, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Tucker 2, Bregman, Marsh, Schwarber, Harper, Bohm, Realmuto, Hoskins. RBIs_Gurriel, Peña, Tucker 5, Maldonado, Bregman 4, Alvarez 2, Marsh, Schwarber 2, Harper 2, Bohm 3, Realmuto 3, Hoskins, Castellanos, Segura. SB_Gurriel, Altuve, Marsh, Schwarber, Harper. CS_Altuve. SF_Tucker, Segura. S_Robertson.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 2) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 3) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. (Game 4) Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 4:34.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 3:18.

T_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 3:08.

T_Game 4 at Philadelphia, 3:25.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 42903.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 42926.

A_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 45712.

A_Game 4 at Philadelphia, 45693.

