BATTING SUMMARY
Philadelphia
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|4
|128
|15
|22
|5
|0
|6
|14
|14
|47
|.172
|Marsh cf
|4
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.300
|Schwarber lf
|4
|13
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|.231
|Harper dh
|4
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|.214
|Bohm 3b
|4
|14
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|.214
|Realmuto c
|4
|16
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|.188
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|.188
|Castellanos rf
|4
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|.188
|Segura 2b
|4
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.071
|Vierling cf-rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stott ss-ph
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|.000
|Sosa 3b-ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Maton ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
Houston
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|4
|137
|15
|32
|7
|0
|3
|14
|11
|36
|.234
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|.333
|Hensley dh
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|16
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Peña ss
|4
|17
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|.294
|Tucker rf
|4
|14
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|2
|.286
|Altuve 2b
|4
|18
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Vázquez c-ph
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Maldonado c
|3
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|Bregman 3b
|4
|16
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|.188
|Alvarez dh-lf
|4
|15
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|.133
|Mancini dh-ph
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Díaz lf-ph
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Dubón cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
PITCHING SUMMARY
Philadelphia
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Bellatti
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Brogdon
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Domínguez
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eflin
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gibson
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hand
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nelson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Robertson
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Suárez
|2
|0
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|5
|6
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.20
|Nola
|2
|0
|8
|1-3
|13
|8
|8
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8.64
|Alvarado
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
Houston
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Abreu
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Javier
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Montero
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pressly
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stanek
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Urquidy
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Valdez
|1
|0
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.42
|Verlander
|1
|0
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|McCullers Jr.
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14.54
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Houston
|323
|070
|000
|—
|15
|Philadelphia
|220
|350
|101
|—
|15
E_Peña, Gurriel, Sosa. LOB_Houston 49, Philadelphia 48. 2B_Peña 2, Tucker, Altuve, Bregman 2, Alvarez, Marsh, Bohm 2, Realmuto, Castellanos. HR_Tucker 2, Bregman, Marsh, Schwarber, Harper, Bohm, Realmuto, Hoskins. RBIs_Gurriel, Peña, Tucker 5, Maldonado, Bregman 4, Alvarez 2, Marsh, Schwarber 2, Harper 2, Bohm 3, Realmuto 3, Hoskins, Castellanos, Segura. SB_Gurriel, Altuve, Marsh, Schwarber, Harper. CS_Altuve. SF_Tucker, Segura. S_Robertson.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 2) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 3) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. (Game 4) Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 4:34.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 3:18.
T_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 3:08.
T_Game 4 at Philadelphia, 3:25.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 42903.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 42926.
A_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 45712.
A_Game 4 at Philadelphia, 45693.
