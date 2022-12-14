DREXEL (5-6)
Okros 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 5-14 4-5 14, Bergens 1-8 0-0 3, Washington 4-18 0-0 11, Oden 0-5 0-0 0, House 2-5 0-0 6, Magee 2-6 1-1 5, M.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-67 5-6 49.
SETON HALL (7-4)
Ndefo 1-1 2-3 4, Samuel 2-5 2-4 6, Dawes 4-5 0-0 10, Jam.Harris 2-8 0-0 4, Odukale 2-4 0-0 4, Richmond 3-7 2-2 8, T.Davis 1-2 4-5 6, D.Davis 5-10 1-1 12, Jackson 3-10 4-4 12, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 15-19 66.
Halftime_Seton Hall 31-16. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 8-34 (Washington 3-12, House 2-5, Bergens 1-3, Magee 0-2, Oden 0-4, Okros 0-4), Seton Hall 5-17 (Dawes 2-2, Jackson 2-3, D.Davis 1-2, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Jam.Harris 0-6). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_Drexel 33 (Williams 11), Seton Hall 43 (Richmond 9). Assists_Drexel 9 (Williams, Washington 3), Seton Hall 10 (Richmond 4). Total Fouls_Drexel 14, Seton Hall 14.
