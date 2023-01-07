BUTLER (10-7)
J.Thomas 3-10 2-2 8, Bates 5-6 1-2 11, C.Harris 0-3 1-2 1, Hunter 1-5 0-0 3, Lukosius 0-6 1-2 1, Ali 2-5 2-2 7, Taylor 3-14 6-8 14, P.Thomas 1-4 1-2 3, Wilmoth 0-1 0-0 0, Tate 0-1 3-4 3, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 17-24 51.
SETON HALL (9-8)
Ndefo 3-4 1-3 7, Samuel 9-11 1-1 19, Dawes 5-8 0-0 12, Odukale 1-4 0-0 3, Richmond 5-12 0-2 11, D.Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Jam.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 5-7 2-2 15, T.Davis 0-3 4-7 4, Sanders 0-1 1-2 1, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Mercado 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 11-19 76.
Halftime_Seton Hall 41-23. 3-Point Goals_Butler 4-21 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3), Seton Hall 7-16 (Jackson 3-3, Dawes 2-5, Richmond 1-1, Odukale 1-3, D.Davis 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Jam.Harris 0-1, Sanders 0-1). Rebounds_Butler 35 (J.Thomas 8), Seton Hall 33 (Richmond 8). Assists_Butler 6 (Lukosius 3), Seton Hall 17 (Richmond 9). Total Fouls_Butler 13, Seton Hall 19. A_9,033 (18,711).
