GEORGETOWN (6-21)
Akok 4-5 0-0 9, Ezewiro 4-5 2-4 10, Heath 3-9 4-4 12, Murray 2-13 0-0 4, Spears 6-19 4-4 16, Mozone 3-7 0-0 9, Riley 0-2 2-2 2, Mutombo 1-2 4-4 6, Bristol 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 16-18 68.
SETON HALL (16-11)
Ndefo 4-9 3-4 11, Samuel 5-9 5-7 15, Dawes 5-10 7-8 20, Odukale 2-7 4-7 8, Richmond 3-7 7-8 14, Jam.Harris 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 2-4 2-3 6, T.Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 28-37 76.
Halftime_Seton Hall 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 6-25 (Mozone 3-5, Heath 2-6, Akok 1-1, Bristol 0-1, Riley 0-1, Spears 0-4, Murray 0-7), Seton Hall 4-12 (Dawes 3-7, Richmond 1-2, Jam.Harris 0-3). Fouled Out_Mozone. Rebounds_Georgetown 36 (Akok, Murray 8), Seton Hall 33 (Samuel, Odukale 10). Assists_Georgetown 12 (Spears 5), Seton Hall 9 (Odukale 4). Total Fouls_Georgetown 25, Seton Hall 17. A_8,812 (18,711).
