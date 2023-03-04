|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SETON HALL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ndefo
|32
|5-8
|4-4
|3-7
|4
|3
|15
|Samuel
|19
|2-2
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|4
|6
|Dawes
|32
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|11
|Jam.Harris
|30
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Odukale
|36
|7-10
|4-7
|3-8
|5
|3
|19
|D.Davis
|25
|9-10
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|24
|T.Davis
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|4
|Gabriel
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Muhammad
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanders
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-48
|12-17
|8-30
|18
|16
|82
Percentages: FG .625, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (D.Davis 4-4, Dawes 3-7, Ndefo 1-1, Odukale 1-1, Jam.Harris 1-4, Gabriel 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ndefo 2, Samuel).
Turnovers: 10 (Ndefo 3, Odukale 3, Sanders 2, Dawes, Samuel).
Steals: 6 (Odukale 4, Samuel, T.Davis).
Technical Fouls: Ndefo, 14:21 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PROVIDENCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Croswell
|36
|6-10
|1-3
|8-9
|0
|4
|13
|Hopkins
|29
|2-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|4
|Bynum
|29
|4-8
|2-3
|1-1
|3
|1
|12
|Carter
|33
|5-12
|3-5
|2-5
|3
|3
|14
|Locke
|23
|1-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Breed
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|5
|Floyd
|11
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Moore
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Pierre
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Castro
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|8-13
|12-24
|13
|13
|58
Percentages: FG .404, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Bynum 2-6, Breed 1-3, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-3, Locke 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter, Croswell, Moore).
Turnovers: 9 (Hopkins 4, Croswell 2, Bynum, Locke, Moore).
Steals: 6 (Bynum 2, Carter 2, Floyd, Pierre).
Technical Fouls: Croswell, 14:21 second.
|Seton Hall
|44
|38
|—
|82
|Providence
|25
|33
|—
|58
A_11,589 (12,410).
