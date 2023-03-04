FGFTReb
SETON HALLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ndefo325-84-43-74315
Samuel192-22-41-2146
Dawes324-110-00-33311
Jam.Harris301-40-01-2103
Odukale367-104-73-85319
D.Davis259-102-20-42024
T.Davis182-20-00-4234
Gabriel20-10-00-0000
Mercado20-00-00-0000
Muhammad20-00-00-0000
Sanders20-00-00-0000
Totals20030-4812-178-30181682

Percentages: FG .625, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (D.Davis 4-4, Dawes 3-7, Ndefo 1-1, Odukale 1-1, Jam.Harris 1-4, Gabriel 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ndefo 2, Samuel).

Turnovers: 10 (Ndefo 3, Odukale 3, Sanders 2, Dawes, Samuel).

Steals: 6 (Odukale 4, Samuel, T.Davis).

Technical Fouls: Ndefo, 14:21 second.

FGFTReb
PROVIDENCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Croswell366-101-38-90413
Hopkins292-90-00-4124
Bynum294-82-31-13112
Carter335-123-52-53314
Locke231-90-00-1102
Breed172-40-00-0205
Floyd110-12-20-0012
Moore91-10-01-3022
Pierre71-20-00-0202
Castro61-10-00-1102
Totals20023-578-1312-24131358

Percentages: FG .404, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Bynum 2-6, Breed 1-3, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-3, Locke 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter, Croswell, Moore).

Turnovers: 9 (Hopkins 4, Croswell 2, Bynum, Locke, Moore).

Steals: 6 (Bynum 2, Carter 2, Floyd, Pierre).

Technical Fouls: Croswell, 14:21 second.

Seton Hall443882
Providence253358

A_11,589 (12,410).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

