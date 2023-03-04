SETON HALL (17-14)
Ndefo 5-8 4-4 15, Samuel 2-2 2-4 6, Dawes 4-11 0-0 11, Jam.Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Odukale 7-10 4-7 19, D.Davis 9-10 2-2 24, T.Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Mercado 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-48 12-17 82.
PROVIDENCE (21-10)
Croswell 6-10 1-3 13, Hopkins 2-9 0-0 4, Bynum 4-8 2-3 12, Carter 5-12 3-5 14, Locke 1-9 0-0 2, Breed 2-4 0-0 5, Floyd 0-1 2-2 2, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Pierre 1-2 0-0 2, Castro 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 8-13 58.
Halftime_Seton Hall 44-25. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 10-18 (D.Davis 4-4, Dawes 3-7, Ndefo 1-1, Odukale 1-1, Jam.Harris 1-4, Gabriel 0-1), Providence 4-23 (Bynum 2-6, Breed 1-3, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-3, Locke 0-6). Rebounds_Seton Hall 30 (Odukale 8), Providence 24 (Croswell 9). Assists_Seton Hall 18 (Odukale 5), Providence 13 (Bynum, Carter 3). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 16, Providence 13. A_11,589 (12,410).
