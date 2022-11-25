FGFTReb
SETON HALL (3-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bembry383-42-23-10238
Jordan223-83-41-80411
Pinkney70-10-00-1000
Hagans302-31-21-3226
Park-Lane4011-2112-140-24137
Allesch80-10-00-2000
Cooks154-90-01-3119
Baines284-122-32-51310
Satterfield20-00-00-1000
Wright101-20-01-1112
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20028-6120-2511-39111583

Percentages: FG 45.9, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Park-Lane 3-9, Jordan 2-5, Hagans 1-1, Cooks 1-3, Pinkney 0-1, Allesch 0-1, Baines 0-2, Wright 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bembry 2, Jordan 2, Cooks 1, Baines 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Park-Lane 4, Bembry 2, Jordan 2, Hagans 2, Cooks 2, Pinkney 1)

Steals: 7 (Hagans 3, Jordan 2, Park-Lane 1, Wright 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

FGFTReb
WISCONSIN (3-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams307-132-23-71416
LaBarbera142-60-00-2104
Pospisilova283-72-20-3258
Schramek317-130-01-53318
Wilke376-163-41-32416
White60-01-21-2101
Copeland232-70-01-3056
Ferrito10-00-00-0000
Porter271-40-02-4522
Leuzinger30-01-20-1011
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20028-669-1212-35152472

Percentages: FG 42.4, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Schramek 4-5, Copeland 2-6, Wilke 1-7, Williams 0-1, LaBarbera 0-1, Pospisilova 0-1, Porter 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Porter 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Pospisilova 5, Williams 3, Schramek 3, Wilke 2, Porter 2, Copeland 1, Leuzinger 1)

Steals: 7 (Williams 2, Pospisilova 2, Wilke 2, Schramek 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Seton Hall2221202083
Wisconsin2213172072

A_0

Officials_Trevor Inouye, Leah Lanie, Tim Resch

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you