SETON HALL (3-3)
Bembry 3-4 2-2 8, Jordan 3-8 3-4 11, Pinkney 0-1 0-0 0, Hagans 2-3 1-2 6, Park-Lane 11-21 12-14 37, Allesch 0-1 0-0 0, Cooks 4-9 0-0 9, Baines 4-12 2-3 10, Satterfield 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 28-61 20-25 83
WISCONSIN (3-4)
Williams 7-13 2-2 16, LaBarbera 2-6 0-0 4, Pospisilova 3-7 2-2 8, Schramek 7-13 0-0 18, Wilke 6-16 3-4 16, White 0-0 1-2 1, Copeland 2-7 0-0 6, Ferrito 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 1-4 0-0 2, Leuzinger 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 28-66 9-12 72
|Seton Hall
|22
|21
|20
|20
|—
|83
|Wisconsin
|22
|13
|17
|20
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 7-23 (Jordan 2-5, Pinkney 0-1, Hagans 1-1, Park-Lane 3-9, Allesch 0-1, Cooks 1-3, Baines 0-2, Wright 0-1), Wisconsin 7-24 (Williams 0-1, LaBarbera 0-1, Pospisilova 0-1, Schramek 4-5, Wilke 1-7, Copeland 2-6, Porter 0-3). Assists_Seton Hall 11 (Park-Lane 4), Wisconsin 15 (Porter 5). Fouled Out_Wisconsin Pospisilova, Copeland. Rebounds_Seton Hall 39 (Bembry 10), Wisconsin 35 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 15, Wisconsin 24. Technical Fouls_Seton Hall Team 1. A_N/A.
