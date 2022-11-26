SETON HALL (4-3)
Bembry 5-6 0-0 10, Jordan 3-4 0-0 8, Pinkney 0-0 0-0 0, Hagans 4-7 2-2 12, Park-Lane 8-13 2-3 23, Allesch 0-0 0-0 0, Cooks 8-15 1-1 18, Baines 1-1 1-2 3, Satterfield 3-7 0-0 6, Wright 1-3 4-6 6, Totals 33-56 10-14 86
GEORGIA (7-1)
Nicholson 3-6 1-2 7, Brittney Smith 8-12 2-2 18, Battles 6-13 7-9 22, Lewis 4-7 0-0 10, Warren 4-11 2-2 13, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Isaacs 1-1 0-2 2, Zoesha Smith 4-8 0-0 8, Flournoy 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-59 12-17 80
|Seton Hall
|23
|20
|18
|25
|—
|86
|Georgia
|23
|17
|25
|15
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 10-20 (Jordan 2-3, Hagans 2-4, Park-Lane 5-9, Cooks 1-3, Wright 0-1), Georgia 8-15 (Battles 3-5, Lewis 2-4, Warren 3-6). Assists_Seton Hall 23 (Park-Lane 9), Georgia 19 (Lewis 7). Fouled Out_Georgia Lewis. Rebounds_Seton Hall 21 (Jordan 5), Georgia 35 (Nicholson 6, Z.Smith 6, Warren 6). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 14, Georgia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_624.
