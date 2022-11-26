|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SETON HALL (4-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bembry
|30
|5-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|10
|Jordan
|22
|3-4
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|8
|Pinkney
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Hagans
|25
|4-7
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|12
|Park-Lane
|39
|8-13
|2-3
|0-3
|9
|1
|23
|Allesch
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Cooks
|30
|8-15
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|4
|18
|Baines
|11
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Satterfield
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Wright
|25
|1-3
|4-6
|1-3
|5
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-56
|10-14
|4-21
|23
|14
|86
Percentages: FG 58.929, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Park-Lane 5-9, Jordan 2-3, Hagans 2-4, Cooks 1-3, Wright 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Park-Lane 5, Bembry 3, Cooks 2, Baines 2, Satterfield 2, Wright 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Wright 6, Park-Lane 2, Bembry 1, Pinkney 1, Hagans 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (7-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nicholson
|31
|3-6
|1-2
|4-6
|3
|0
|7
|Brittney Smith
|25
|8-12
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|4
|18
|Battles
|35
|6-13
|7-9
|0-3
|3
|3
|22
|Lewis
|34
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|5
|10
|Warren
|33
|4-11
|2-2
|1-6
|3
|0
|13
|Bates
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Isaacs
|19
|1-1
|0-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|2
|Zoesha Smith
|18
|4-8
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|1
|8
|Flournoy
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-59
|12-17
|13-35
|19
|16
|80
Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Battles 3-5, Warren 3-6, Lewis 2-4)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 21 (Battles 5, Nicholson 4, Z.Smith 4, B.Smith 3, Lewis 2, Warren 2, Team 1)
Steals: 9 (Lewis 4, Battles 2, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1, Warren 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Seton Hall
|23
|20
|18
|25
|—
|86
|Georgia
|23
|17
|25
|15
|—
|80
A_624
Officials_Mark McClenney, Brandon Enterline, Leah Lanie
