FGFTReb
SETON HALL (4-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bembry305-60-00-32310
Jordan223-40-00-5138
Pinkney20-00-00-0100
Hagans254-72-20-11012
Park-Lane398-132-30-39123
Allesch10-00-00-0100
Cooks308-151-10-12418
Baines111-11-20-0003
Satterfield153-70-01-3126
Wright251-34-61-3516
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20033-5610-144-21231486

Percentages: FG 58.929, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Park-Lane 5-9, Jordan 2-3, Hagans 2-4, Cooks 1-3, Wright 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Park-Lane 5, Bembry 3, Cooks 2, Baines 2, Satterfield 2, Wright 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Wright 6, Park-Lane 2, Bembry 1, Pinkney 1, Hagans 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
GEORGIA (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicholson313-61-24-6307
Brittney Smith258-122-20-51418
Battles356-137-90-33322
Lewis344-70-00-27510
Warren334-112-21-63013
Bates50-10-00-0000
Isaacs191-10-23-5122
Zoesha Smith184-80-04-6118
Flournoy00-00-00-0010
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20030-5912-1713-35191680

Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Battles 3-5, Warren 3-6, Lewis 2-4)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 21 (Battles 5, Nicholson 4, Z.Smith 4, B.Smith 3, Lewis 2, Warren 2, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Lewis 4, Battles 2, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1, Warren 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Seton Hall2320182586
Georgia2317251580

A_624

Officials_Mark McClenney, Brandon Enterline, Leah Lanie

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

