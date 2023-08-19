Saturday

At Canyon Meadows G&CC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70

Second Round

Tim Petrovic62-66—128
Ken Duke66-64—130
Billy Andrade68-64—132
Scott Dunlap70-62—132
Robert Karlsson67-65—132
Dicky Pride66-66—132
Woody Austin68-65—133
David Branshaw67-66—133
Jeff Maggert67-66—133
Billy Mayfair65-68—133
Mario Tiziani69-64—133
David Toms69-64—133
Paul Broadhurst69-65—134
K.J. Choi69-65—134
Joe Durant69-65—134
Alan McLean68-66—134
Y.E. Yang67-67—134
Steven Alker71-64—135
Fred Couples68-67—135
Thongchai Jaidee66-69—135
Colin Montgomerie68-67—135
Kevin Sutherland69-66—135
Darren Clarke68-68—136
Brian Gay73-63—136
Matt Gogel69-67—136
Jerry Kelly68-68—136
Timothy O'Neal68-68—136
Tom Pernice66-70—136
Shane Bertsch69-68—137
Brian Cooper68-69—137
Glen Day70-67—137
Harrison Frazar64-73—137
Jeff Gove69-68—137
Paul Goydos70-67—137
Lee Janzen71-66—137
David McKenzie70-67—137
Wes Short68-69—137
Vijay Singh70-67—137
Duffy Waldorf68-69—137
Stephen Ames69-69—138
Notah Begay70-68—138
Olin Browne69-69—138
Alex Cejka70-68—138
Stewart Cink71-67—138
David Duval71-67—138
Steve Flesch68-70—138
Richard Green68-70—138
John Huston72-66—138
Miguel Angel Jimenez73-65—138
Scott McCarron69-69—138
Mike Weir67-71—138
Charlie Wi70-68—138
Stuart Appleby72-67—139
Jason Bohn69-70—139
Carlos Franco70-69—139
Fred Funk69-70—139
Scott Parel68-71—139
Paul Stankowski68-71—139
Ken Tanigawa69-70—139
Bob Estes68-72—140
Mark Hensby71-69—140
Tim Herron69-71—140
David Morland69-71—140
Steve Pate69-71—140
Corey Pavin71-69—140
Kirk Triplett71-69—140
Boo Weekley70-70—140
John Daly73-68—141
Ted Purdy71-70—141
Scott Verplank74-67—141
Willie Wood71-70—141
Dan Forsman70-72—142
Chris DiMarco73-70—143
Rob Labritz74-69—143
Esteban Toledo72-71—143
Mark O'Meara68-76—144
Hank Kim71-74—145
Marco Dawson73-73—146

