Saturday
At Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70
Second Round
|Tim Petrovic
|62-66—128
|Ken Duke
|66-64—130
|Billy Andrade
|68-64—132
|Scott Dunlap
|70-62—132
|Robert Karlsson
|67-65—132
|Dicky Pride
|66-66—132
|Woody Austin
|68-65—133
|David Branshaw
|67-66—133
|Jeff Maggert
|67-66—133
|Billy Mayfair
|65-68—133
|Mario Tiziani
|69-64—133
|David Toms
|69-64—133
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-65—134
|K.J. Choi
|69-65—134
|Joe Durant
|69-65—134
|Alan McLean
|68-66—134
|Y.E. Yang
|67-67—134
|Steven Alker
|71-64—135
|Fred Couples
|68-67—135
|Thongchai Jaidee
|66-69—135
|Colin Montgomerie
|68-67—135
|Kevin Sutherland
|69-66—135
|Darren Clarke
|68-68—136
|Brian Gay
|73-63—136
|Matt Gogel
|69-67—136
|Jerry Kelly
|68-68—136
|Timothy O'Neal
|68-68—136
|Tom Pernice
|66-70—136
|Shane Bertsch
|69-68—137
|Brian Cooper
|68-69—137
|Glen Day
|70-67—137
|Harrison Frazar
|64-73—137
|Jeff Gove
|69-68—137
|Paul Goydos
|70-67—137
|Lee Janzen
|71-66—137
|David McKenzie
|70-67—137
|Wes Short
|68-69—137
|Vijay Singh
|70-67—137
|Duffy Waldorf
|68-69—137
|Stephen Ames
|69-69—138
|Notah Begay
|70-68—138
|Olin Browne
|69-69—138
|Alex Cejka
|70-68—138
|Stewart Cink
|71-67—138
|David Duval
|71-67—138
|Steve Flesch
|68-70—138
|Richard Green
|68-70—138
|John Huston
|72-66—138
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|73-65—138
|Scott McCarron
|69-69—138
|Mike Weir
|67-71—138
|Charlie Wi
|70-68—138
|Stuart Appleby
|72-67—139
|Jason Bohn
|69-70—139
|Carlos Franco
|70-69—139
|Fred Funk
|69-70—139
|Scott Parel
|68-71—139
|Paul Stankowski
|68-71—139
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-70—139
|Bob Estes
|68-72—140
|Mark Hensby
|71-69—140
|Tim Herron
|69-71—140
|David Morland
|69-71—140
|Steve Pate
|69-71—140
|Corey Pavin
|71-69—140
|Kirk Triplett
|71-69—140
|Boo Weekley
|70-70—140
|John Daly
|73-68—141
|Ted Purdy
|71-70—141
|Scott Verplank
|74-67—141
|Willie Wood
|71-70—141
|Dan Forsman
|70-72—142
|Chris DiMarco
|73-70—143
|Rob Labritz
|74-69—143
|Esteban Toledo
|72-71—143
|Mark O'Meara
|68-76—144
|Hank Kim
|71-74—145
|Marco Dawson
|73-73—146
