All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)00.500
Delmarva (Baltimore)00.500
Down East (Texas)00.500
Fredericksburg (Washington)00.500
Lynchburg (Cleveland)00.500
Salem (Boston)00.500
South Division
WLPct.GB
Augusta (Atlanta)00.500
Charleston (Tampa Bay)00.500
Columbia (Kansas City)00.500
Fayetteville (Houston)00.500
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)00.500
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)00.500
Friday's Games

Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 5, 13 innings

Carolina 6, Down East 3

Salem 1, Lynchburg 0, susp. 2nd inning

Columbia 7, Augusta 6

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 6

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 2

Saturday's Games

Salem 1, Lynchburg 0, TBD, resume Friday susp. game

Lynchburg at Salem, TBD, 2nd game

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you