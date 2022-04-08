|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|0
|0
|.500
|—
|Friday's Games
Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 5, 13 innings
Carolina 6, Down East 3
Salem 1, Lynchburg 0, susp. 2nd inning
Columbia 7, Augusta 6
Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 6
Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 2
|Saturday's Games
Salem 1, Lynchburg 0, TBD, resume Friday susp. game
Lynchburg at Salem, TBD, 2nd game
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
