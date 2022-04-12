|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston0
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore0
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Down East (Texas)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 11, Down East 9
Kannapolis 18, Fayetteville 7
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 0
Augusta 8, Columbia 3
Salem 6, Lynchburg 5
Myrtle Beach 7, Charleston 6
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fredericksburg 6, Carolina 2
Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 3
Kannapolis 7, Down East 2
Myrtle Beach 2, Augusta 1, 12 innings
Salem 11, Fayetteville 7, 11 innings
Columbia 6, Charleston 2
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 11:05 a.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.