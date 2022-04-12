All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Salem (Boston0401.000
Carolina (Milwaukee)31.7501
Fredericksburg (Washington)31.7501
Delmarva (Baltimore022.5002
Down East (Texas)04.0004
Lynchburg (Cleveland)04.0004
South Division
WLPct.GB
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)401.000
Augusta (Atlanta)22.5002
Charleston (Tampa Bay)22.5002
Columbia (Kansas City)22.5002
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)22.5002
Fayetteville (Houston)04.0004
Sunday's Games

Carolina 11, Down East 9

Kannapolis 18, Fayetteville 7

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 0

Augusta 8, Columbia 3

Salem 6, Lynchburg 5

Myrtle Beach 7, Charleston 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fredericksburg 6, Carolina 2

Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 3

Kannapolis 7, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 2, Augusta 1, 12 innings

Salem 11, Fayetteville 7, 11 innings

Columbia 6, Charleston 2

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

