North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)2916.644
San Jose (San Francisco)2719.587
Modesto (Seattle)2124.4678
Stockton (Oakland)1729.37012½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2718.600
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2520.5562
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2223.4895
Visalia (Arizona)1332.28914
Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 2, 8 innings, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 0, 2nd game

Fresno 7, Stockton 1

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 1

Modesto 6, San Jose 4

Monday's Games

San Jose 10, Stockton 2

Tuesday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

