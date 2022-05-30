|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|21
|24
|.467
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|17
|29
|.370
|12½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|20
|.556
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|22
|23
|.489
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|32
|.289
|14
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 0, 2nd game
Fresno 7, Stockton 1
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 1
Modesto 6, San Jose 4
|Monday's Games
San Jose 10, Stockton 2
|Tuesday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.