|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Fresno (Colorado)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|3
|18
|.143
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Visalia (Arizona)
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|4
|17
|.190
|12
|Saturday's Games
Modesto 6, Stockton 5
Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 0
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 3
San Jose 4, Fresno 1
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 5, Visalia 4
San Jose 11, Fresno 4
Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Inland Empire 8
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 2 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.