North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)147.667
San Jose (San Francisco)138.6191
Fresno (Colorado)1110.5243
Stockton (Oakland)318.14311
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)165.762
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)156.7141
Visalia (Arizona)813.3818
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)417.19012
Saturday's Games

Modesto 6, Stockton 5

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 0

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 3

San Jose 4, Fresno 1

Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 5, Visalia 4

San Jose 11, Fresno 4

Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Inland Empire 8

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 2 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 2 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 6:30 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

