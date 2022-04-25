|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 6, Fresno 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Lake Elsinore 6, Fresno 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Visalia 7, San Jose 3
Modesto 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8, 11 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Fresno at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30, p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30, p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.