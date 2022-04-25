All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)105.667
Fresno (Colorado)78.4673
Modesto (Seattle)69.4004
Stockton (Oakland)69.4004
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)105.667
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)87.5332
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)87.5332
Visalia (Arizona)510.3335
Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 6, Fresno 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 6, Fresno 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Visalia 7, San Jose 3

Modesto 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8, 11 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Fresno at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30, p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30, p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

