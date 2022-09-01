|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|31
|25
|.554
|4
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|28
|28
|.500
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|18
|38
|.321
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|29
|27
|.518
|5
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|27
|.518
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|20
|36
|.357
|14
|Tuesday's Games
Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 2
Fresno 7, Modesto 4
Stockton 7, San Jose 6, 10 innings
Inland Empire 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3
|Wednesday's Games
Lake Elsinore 12, Visalia 11
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose 5, Stockton 4
Rancho Cucamonga 16, Inland Empire 14, 10 innings
|Thursday's Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 2:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
