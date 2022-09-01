All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)3521.625
Modesto (Seattle)3125.5544
San Jose (San Francisco)2828.5007
Stockton (Oakland)1838.32117
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3422.607
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2927.5185
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2927.5185
Visalia (Arizona)2036.35714
Tuesday's Games

Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 2

Fresno 7, Modesto 4

Stockton 7, San Jose 6, 10 innings

Inland Empire 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Wednesday's Games

Lake Elsinore 12, Visalia 11

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose 5, Stockton 4

Rancho Cucamonga 16, Inland Empire 14, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 2:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

