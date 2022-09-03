|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|31
|27
|.534
|6
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|30
|28
|.517
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|18
|40
|.310
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|31
|27
|.534
|4
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|28
|.517
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|20
|38
|.345
|15
|Friday's Games
Fresno 11, Modesto 6
San Jose 13, Stockton 5
Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 1
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 5
|Saturday's Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Modesto at Fresno, 3:05 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.