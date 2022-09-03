All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)3721.638
Modesto (Seattle)3127.5346
San Jose (San Francisco)3028.5177
Stockton (Oakland)1840.31019
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3523.603
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3127.5344
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3028.5175
Visalia (Arizona)2038.34515
Friday's Games

Fresno 11, Modesto 6

San Jose 13, Stockton 5

Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 1

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 5

Saturday's Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Modesto at Fresno, 3:05 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

