x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)1310.565
Modesto (Seattle)1310.565
San Jose (San Francisco)1112.4782
Stockton (Oakland)716.3046
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1310.565
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1211.5221
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1211.5221
Visalia (Arizona)1112.4782
Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Visalia 0

Fresno 5, Stockton 4

San Jose 6, Modesto 5

Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 2

Saturday's Games

Modesto 12, San Jose 3

Visalia 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Fresno 9, Stockton 5

Inland Empire 13, Lake Elsinore 10

Sunday's Games

Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

