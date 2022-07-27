All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)1411.560
Modesto (Seattle)1411.560
San Jose (San Francisco)1312.5201
Stockton (Oakland)817.3206
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1510.600
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1312.5202
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1213.4803
Visalia (Arizona)1114.4404
Tuesday's Games

Inland Empire 4, Visalia 1

Stockton 12,ake Elsinore 3

San Jose 18Rancho Cucamonga 4

Modesto 8, Fresno 6

Wednesday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

