|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|17
|.320
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Tuesday's Games
Inland Empire 4, Visalia 1
Stockton 12,ake Elsinore 3
San Jose 18Rancho Cucamonga 4
Modesto 8, Fresno 6
|Wednesday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
