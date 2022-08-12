|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|22
|17
|.564
|3
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|12
|27
|.308
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|21
|18
|.538
|1
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|23
|.410
|6
|Thursday's Games
Stockton 10, San Jose 9
Modesto 14, Visalia 6
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 5
Fresno 16, Inland Empire 3
|Friday's Games
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
