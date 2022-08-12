All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)2514.641
x-Fresno (Colorado)2217.5643
San Jose (San Francisco)1920.4876
Stockton (Oakland)1227.30813
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2217.564
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2118.5381
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1920.4873
Visalia (Arizona)1623.4106
Thursday's Games

Stockton 10, San Jose 9

Modesto 14, Visalia 6

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 5

Fresno 16, Inland Empire 3

Friday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you