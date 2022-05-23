|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|24
|15
|.615
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|17
|22
|.436
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|15
|24
|.385
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|18
|.538
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|28
|.282
|12
|Sunday's Games
Lake Elsinore 19, Visalia 11
Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Inland Empire 7, San Jose 5
Modesto 9, Stockton 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Stockton at Fresno, 2:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Ranco Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Ranco Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.