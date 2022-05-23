All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)2514.641
San Jose (San Francisco)2415.6151
Modesto (Seattle)1722.4368
Stockton (Oakland)1524.38510
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2316.590
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2118.5382
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2019.5133
Visalia (Arizona)1128.28212
Sunday's Games

Lake Elsinore 19, Visalia 11

Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Inland Empire 7, San Jose 5

Modesto 9, Stockton 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Stockton at Fresno, 2:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Ranco Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Ranco Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

