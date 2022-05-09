|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|19
|.296
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|8
|19
|.296
|9
|Sunday's Games
Fresno 3, Modesto at 2
Visalia 5, Inland Empire 2
San Jose 7, Stockton 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fresno at Visalia, 2 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Inland Empire at Modesto, 7:05 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
