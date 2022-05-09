All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)1611.593
San Jose (San Francisco)1611.593
Modesto (Seattle)1314.4813
Stockton (Oakland)819.2968
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1710.630
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1710.630
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1314.4814
Visalia (Arizona)819.2969
Sunday's Games

Fresno 3, Modesto at 2

Visalia 5, Inland Empire 2

San Jose 7, Stockton 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fresno at Visalia, 2 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Inland Empire at Modesto, 7:05 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you