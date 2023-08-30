|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|34
|21
|.618
|2
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|23
|32
|.418
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|19
|36
|.345
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|27
|28
|.491
|4
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|30
|.455
|6
|Visalia (Arizona)
|25
|30
|.455
|6
|Sunday's Games
Modesto 12, San Jose 11, 10 innings
Lake Elsinore 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Fresno 5, Stockton 4
Inland Empire 12, Visalia 10
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lake Elsinore 1, San Jose 0
Visalia 8, Fresno 3
Modesto 5, Inland Empire 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Stockton 3
|Wednesday's Games
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
