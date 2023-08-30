All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)3619.655
Modesto (Seattle)3421.6182
x-San Jose (San Francisco)2332.41813
Stockton (Oakland)1936.34517
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3124.564
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2728.4914
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2530.4556
Visalia (Arizona)2530.4556
Sunday's Games

Modesto 12, San Jose 11, 10 innings

Lake Elsinore 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Fresno 5, Stockton 4

Inland Empire 12, Visalia 10

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lake Elsinore 1, San Jose 0

Visalia 8, Fresno 3

Modesto 5, Inland Empire 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Stockton 3

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.



