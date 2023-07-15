All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)142.875
Stockton (Oakland)79.4387
Modesto (Seattle)610.3758
x-San Jose (San Francisco)511.3139
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)106.625
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)88.5002
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)79.4383
Visalia (Arizona)79.4383
Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Modesto 4

San Jose 10, Visalia 4

Inland Empire 9, Stockton 8

Fresno 9, Lake Elsinore 6

Saturday's Games

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 8:15 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

