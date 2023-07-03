All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)71.875
Modesto (Seattle)44.5003
Stockton (Oakland)35.3754
x-San Jose (San Francisco)26.2505
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)53.625
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)54.556½
Visalia (Arizona)44.5001
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)36.333
Saturday's Games

San Jose 12, Modesto 11

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 0

Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Fresno 13 Stockton 6

Sunday's Games

Modesto 9, San Jose 8

Visalia 3, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Fresno 10, Stockton 2

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Monday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you