|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|26
|21
|.553
|6
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|22
|25
|.468
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|17
|30
|.362
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|23
|25
|.479
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|22
|25
|.468
|4½
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|27
|.426
|6½
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Visalia 4
Fresno 6, Modesto 5
San Jose 4, Stockton 1
Inland Empire 2, Lake Elsinore 0
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 1, 1st game
Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 1, 2nd game
Fresno 10, Modesto 6
Visalia 5, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Stockton 9, San Jose 4
|Sunday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
