All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)3215.681
Modesto (Seattle)2621.5536
x-San Jose (San Francisco)2225.46810
Stockton (Oakland)1730.36215
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2721.563
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2325.4794
Visalia (Arizona)2225.468
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2027.426
Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Visalia 4

Fresno 6, Modesto 5

San Jose 4, Stockton 1

Inland Empire 2, Lake Elsinore 0

Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 1, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 1, 2nd game

Fresno 10, Modesto 6

Visalia 5, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Stockton 9, San Jose 4

Sunday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 3:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 4:15 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you