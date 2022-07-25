All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)1410.583
Modesto (Seattle)1311.5421
San Jose (San Francisco)1212.5002
Stockton (Oakland)717.2927
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1410.583
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1311.5421
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1212.5002
Visalia (Arizona)1113.4583
Saturday's Games

Modesto 12, San Jose 3

Visalia 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Fresno 9, Stockton 5

Inland Empire 13, Lake Elsinore 10

Sunday's Games

Fresno 8, Stockton 1

Inland Empire 3, Lake Elsinore 1

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Visalia 2

San Jose 8, Modesto 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Visalia at Inlande Empire, 3:30 p.m.

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

