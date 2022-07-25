|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|17
|.292
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Saturday's Games
Modesto 12, San Jose 3
Visalia 4, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Fresno 9, Stockton 5
Inland Empire 13, Lake Elsinore 10
|Sunday's Games
Fresno 8, Stockton 1
Inland Empire 3, Lake Elsinore 1
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Visalia 2
San Jose 8, Modesto 2
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Visalia at Inlande Empire, 3:30 p.m.
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
