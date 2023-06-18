|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|34
|29
|.540
|5
|Modesto (Seattle)
|33
|30
|.524
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|23
|40
|.365
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|30
|30
|.500
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|30
|30
|.500
|5½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|23
|40
|.365
|14
|Saturday's Games
Stockton 7, Lake Elsinore 5
Rancho Cucamonga 15, San Jose 2
Inland Empire 4, Fresno 3
Visalia 3, Modesto 2
|Sunday's Games
Modesto 12, Visalia 7
Rancho Cucamonga 5, San Jose 3
Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 0
Fresno 9, Inland Empire 8, 11 innings
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Visalia at Inland Empire, 3:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.