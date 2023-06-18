All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)3924.619
Fresno (Colorado)3429.5405
Modesto (Seattle)3330.5246
Stockton (Oakland)2340.36516
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3726.587
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3030.500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3030.500
Visalia (Arizona)2340.36514
Saturday's Games

Stockton 7, Lake Elsinore 5

Rancho Cucamonga 15, San Jose 2

Inland Empire 4, Fresno 3

Visalia 3, Modesto 2

Sunday's Games

Modesto 12, Visalia 7

Rancho Cucamonga 5, San Jose 3

Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 0

Fresno 9, Inland Empire 8, 11 innings

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Visalia at Inland Empire, 3:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

