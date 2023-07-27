|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|12
|14
|.462
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|18
|.308
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|16
|.385
|7
|Tuesday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 10, San Jose 7
Fresno 3, Inland Empire 1
Modesto 3, Visalia 1
Lake Elsinore 7, Stockton 4
|Wednesday's Games
San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Inland Empire 8, Fresno 2
Modesto 15, Visalia 2
Lake Elsinore 8, Stockton 6, 11 innings
|Thursday's Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
