All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)197.731
Modesto (Seattle)1214.4627
x-San Jose (San Francisco)1214.4627
Stockton (Oakland)818.30811
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)179.654
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1412.5383
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1214.4625
Visalia (Arizona)1016.3857
Tuesday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 10, San Jose 7

Fresno 3, Inland Empire 1

Modesto 3, Visalia 1

Lake Elsinore 7, Stockton 4

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Inland Empire 8, Fresno 2

Modesto 15, Visalia 2

Lake Elsinore 8, Stockton 6, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

