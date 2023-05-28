All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
San Jose (San Francisco)2817.622
Fresno (Colorado)2322.5115
Modesto (Seattle)2223.4896
Stockton (Oakland)1629.35612
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3015.667
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2319.548
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1923.452
Visalia (Arizona)1629.35614
Saturday's Games

San Jose 7, Modesto 1

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 6

Inland Empire 5, Visalia 1

Stockton 7, Fresno 5

Sunday's Games

Fresno 10, Stockton 9

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Lake Elsinore 2

San Jose 12, Modesto 7

Inland Empire 4, Visalia 2

Monday's Games

Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

