|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|23
|22
|.511
|5
|Modesto (Seattle)
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|16
|29
|.356
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|23
|19
|.548
|5½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|19
|23
|.452
|9½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|29
|.356
|14
|Saturday's Games
San Jose 7, Modesto 1
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 6
Inland Empire 5, Visalia 1
Stockton 7, Fresno 5
|Sunday's Games
Fresno 10, Stockton 9
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Lake Elsinore 2
San Jose 12, Modesto 7
Inland Empire 4, Visalia 2
|Monday's Games
Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
