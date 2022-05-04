All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)148.636
San Jose (San Francisco)1210.5452
Modesto (Seattle)1012.4554
Stockton (Oakland)715.3187
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)157.682
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)148.6361
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1012.4555
Visalia (Arizona)616.2739
Sunday's Games

San Jose 5, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6

Fresno 7, Stockton 5

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 2

Tuesday's Games

Stockton 9, San Jose 8, 10 innings

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 2

Modesto 3, Fresno 9,

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Wednesday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you