|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|15
|.318
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|16
|.273
|9
|Sunday's Games
San Jose 5, Modesto 3
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6
Fresno 7, Stockton 5
Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 2
|Tuesday's Games
Stockton 9, San Jose 8, 10 innings
Inland Empire 7, Visalia 2
Modesto 3, Fresno 9,
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lake Elsinore 4
|Wednesday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
