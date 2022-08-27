All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)3220.615
Modesto (Seattle)3121.5961
San Jose (San Francisco)2527.4817
Stockton (Oakland)1636.30816
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)3121.596
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2725.5194
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2626.5005
Visalia (Arizona)2032.38511
Thursday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Visalia 2, 11 innings

Fresno 9, Stockton 2

Modesto 10, San Jose 8

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 1

Fresno 6, Stockton 5

San Jose 6, Modesto 2

Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 5

Saturday's Games

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

