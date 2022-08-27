|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|31
|21
|.596
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|25
|27
|.481
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|16
|36
|.308
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|27
|25
|.519
|4
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|Visalia (Arizona)
|20
|32
|.385
|11
|Thursday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Visalia 2, 11 innings
Fresno 9, Stockton 2
Modesto 10, San Jose 8
Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 1
Fresno 6, Stockton 5
San Jose 6, Modesto 2
Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 5
|Saturday's Games
San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
