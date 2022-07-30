All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)1612.571
x-Fresno (Colorado)1513.5361
San Jose (San Francisco)1414.5002
Stockton (Oakland)820.2868
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1711.607
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1513.5362
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1513.5362
Visalia (Arizona)1216.4295
Thursday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 3, San Jose 2

Modesto 11, Fresno 4

Lake Elsinore 2, Stockton 1

Inland Empire 9, Visalia 3

Friday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 4, San Jose 1

Fresno 10, Modesto 4

Lake Elsinore 17, Stockton 0

Visalia 16, Inland Empire 1

Saturday's Games

Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you