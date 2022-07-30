|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|20
|.286
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Thursday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 3, San Jose 2
Modesto 11, Fresno 4
Lake Elsinore 2, Stockton 1
Inland Empire 9, Visalia 3
|Friday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 4, San Jose 1
Fresno 10, Modesto 4
Lake Elsinore 17, Stockton 0
Visalia 16, Inland Empire 1
|Saturday's Games
Stockton at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
