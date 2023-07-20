All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)164.800
Modesto (Seattle)812.4008
x-San Jose (San Francisco)812.4008
Stockton (Oakland)713.3509
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)146.700
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1010.5004
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)911.4505
Visalia (Arizona)812.4006
Tuesday's Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Racho Cucamonga 8, 10 innings

San Jose 5, Stockton 2

Fresno 7, Modesto 2

Inland Empire 12, Visalia 1

Wednesday's Games

San Jose 6, Stockton 3

Racho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 2

Modesto 3, Fresno 2

Inland Empire 9, Visalia 0

Thursday's Games

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Racho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:15 p.m.

