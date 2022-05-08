All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)1511.577
San Jose (San Francisco)1511.577
Modesto (Seattle)1313.5002
Stockton (Oakland)818.3087
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)179.654
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1610.6151
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1313.5004
Visalia (Arizona)719.26910
Friday's Games

Modesto 7, Fresno 2

Stockton 6, San Jose 2

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 0

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 1

Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 7, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Fresno 16, Modesto 3

San Jose 9, Stockton 0

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 1

Sunday's Games

Modesto at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fresno at Visalia, 2 p.m.

Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

