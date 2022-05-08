|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|18
|.308
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|7
|19
|.269
|10
|Friday's Games
Modesto 7, Fresno 2
Stockton 6, San Jose 2
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Lake Elsinore 0
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 1
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 7, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Fresno 16, Modesto 3
San Jose 9, Stockton 0
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 1
|Sunday's Games
Modesto at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fresno at Visalia, 2 p.m.
Stockton at Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
