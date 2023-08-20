|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|27
|21
|.563
|5
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|23
|25
|.479
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|17
|31
|.354
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|23
|25
|.479
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|22
|26
|.458
|5
|x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|27
|.438
|6
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 1, 1st game
Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 1, 2nd game
Fresno 10, Modesto 6
Visalia 5, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Stockton 9, San Jose 4
|Sunday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 5
Modesto 7, Fresno 2
San Jose 9, Stockton 3
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.