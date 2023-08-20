All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)3216.667
Modesto (Seattle)2721.5635
x-San Jose (San Francisco)2325.4799
Stockton (Oakland)1731.35415
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2721.563
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2325.4794
Visalia (Arizona)2226.4585
x-Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2127.4386
Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 1, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 1, 2nd game

Fresno 10, Modesto 6

Visalia 5, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Stockton 9, San Jose 4

Sunday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 5

Modesto 7, Fresno 2

San Jose 9, Stockton 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

