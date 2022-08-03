All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)1912.613
x-Fresno (Colorado)1615.5163
San Jose (San Francisco)1615.5163
Stockton (Oakland)823.25811
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1813.581
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)1813.581
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1516.4843
Visalia (Arizona)1417.4524
Tuesday's Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 1

Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Fresno 20, San Jose 5

Modesto 18, Stockton 1

Wednesday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you