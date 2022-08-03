|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|8
|23
|.258
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Visalia (Arizona)
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Tuesday's Games
Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 1
Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Fresno 20, San Jose 5
Modesto 18, Stockton 1
|Wednesday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
