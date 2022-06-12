|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|32
|25
|.561
|6
|Modesto (Seattle)
|27
|30
|.474
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|21
|36
|.368
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|25
|.561
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|28
|29
|.491
|6
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|41
|.281
|18
|Saturday's Games
Lake Elsinore 7, San Jose 6
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Stockton 6, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Modesto 14, Inland Empire 3
|Sunday's Games
Rancho Cucamonga 15, Stockton 3
Lake Elsinore 6, San Jose 2
Fresno 18, Visalia 4
Modesto 17, Inland Empire 9
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Stockton at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.