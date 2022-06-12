All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)3819.667
San Jose (San Francisco)3225.5616
Modesto (Seattle)2730.47411
Stockton (Oakland)2136.36817
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)3423.596
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)3225.5612
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2829.4916
Visalia (Arizona)1641.28118
Saturday's Games

Lake Elsinore 7, San Jose 6

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Stockton 6, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Modesto 14, Inland Empire 3

Sunday's Games

Rancho Cucamonga 15, Stockton 3

Lake Elsinore 6, San Jose 2

Fresno 18, Visalia 4

Modesto 17, Inland Empire 9

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Stockton at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you