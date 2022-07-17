|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|9
|11
|.450
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|7
|13
|.350
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|12
|8
|.60
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Friday's Games
Visalia 13, San Jose 1
Rancho Cucamonga 15, Fresno 14
Stockton 3, Inland Empire 2
Lake Elsinore 13, Modesto 4
|Saturday's Games
Modesto 11, Lake Elsinore 1
San Jose 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Fresno 5
Inland Empire 3, Stockton 1
|Sunday's Games
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.