All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Fresno (Colorado)119.550
Modesto (Seattle)119.550
San Jose (San Francisco)911.4502
Stockton (Oakland)713.3504
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)128.60
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)1010.5002
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)1010.5002
Visalia (Arizona)1010.5002
Friday's Games

Visalia 13, San Jose 1

Rancho Cucamonga 15, Fresno 14

Stockton 3, Inland Empire 2

Lake Elsinore 13, Modesto 4

Saturday's Games

Modesto 11, Lake Elsinore 1

San Jose 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Fresno 5

Inland Empire 3, Stockton 1

Sunday's Games

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Visalia at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

