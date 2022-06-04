All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Fresno (Colorado)3217.653
San Jose (San Francisco)2821.5714
Modesto (Seattle)2227.44910
Stockton (Oakland)1930.38813
South Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2920.592
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2722.5512
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2326.4696
Visalia (Arizona)1633.32713
Friday's Games

Visalia 6, Inland Empire 5

Stockton 5, San Jose 4, 11 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Fresno 11, Modesto 10, 12 innings

Saturday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

