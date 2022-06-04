|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|28
|21
|.571
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|22
|27
|.449
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|19
|30
|.388
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|27
|22
|.551
|2
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|23
|26
|.469
|6
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|33
|.327
|13
|Friday's Games
Visalia 6, Inland Empire 5
Stockton 5, San Jose 4, 11 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Lake Elsinore 4
Fresno 11, Modesto 10, 12 innings
|Saturday's Games
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
