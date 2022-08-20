All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Modesto (Seattle)2719.587
x-Fresno (Colorado)2620.5651
San Jose (San Francisco)2224.4785
Stockton (Oakland)1531.32612
South Division
WLPct.GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)2719.587
x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)2521.5432
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)2323.5004
Visalia (Arizona)1927.4138
Thursday's Games

San Jose 11, Inland Empire 9

Fresno 10, Visalia 8

Modesto 11, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Stockton 9, Lake Elsinore 4

Friday's Games

Inland Empire 5, San Jose 4

Fresno 15, Visalia 5

Rancho Cucamonga 12, Modesto 8

Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

