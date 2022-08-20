|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|26
|20
|.565
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|22
|24
|.478
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|15
|31
|.326
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|x-Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|25
|21
|.543
|2
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|Visalia (Arizona)
|19
|27
|.413
|8
|Thursday's Games
San Jose 11, Inland Empire 9
Fresno 10, Visalia 8
Modesto 11, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Stockton 9, Lake Elsinore 4
|Friday's Games
Inland Empire 5, San Jose 4
Fresno 15, Visalia 5
Rancho Cucamonga 12, Modesto 8
Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Inland Empire at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
